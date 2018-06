(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for the second consecutive session on Monday, dragged by financials amid caution ahead of the central bank’s three-day interest rate-setting meeting.

A broker reacts while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.61 percent at 35,011.89.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.63 percent lower at 10,628.50.