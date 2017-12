(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a second straight session on Thursday ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts and on lingering concerns over government borrowing exceeding target.

A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The BSE index dropped 0.19 percent to 33,848.03, while the broader NSE index fell 0.12 percent to 10,477.90.