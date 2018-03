(Reuters) - Indian shares erased early gains to end lower on Thursday, due to volatility around the expiry of monthly derivative contracts at the end of the session.

A guard walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.4 percent lower at 10,114.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.39 percent at 33,006.27.

Financial stocks took a beating with ICICI Bank Ltd and State Bank of India ending 2.1 percent and 2.6 percent lower.