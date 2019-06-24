Sensex, Nifty end lower for second straight session; auto, metals drag

A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for the second consecutive session on Monday, with metal and auto stocks among the biggest drags, as caution ahead of the federal budget and a delay in monsoon rains dampened investor sentiment.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.21% lower at 11,699.65, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.18 at 39,122.96. Both the indexes posted their second consecutive session of falls.

JSW Steel, top loser by percentage on the NSE index, ended 3.5% lower, while Eicher Motors Ltd, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, closed down 3.2%.