Sensex, Nifty end lower; HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki drag

The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai, India, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a third straight session on Tuesday, erasing gains in morning trade, hurt by declining financial shares such as HDFC Bank and automobile stocks such as Maruti Suzuki India.

The broader Nifty closed 0.16 percent lower at 11,575.95, while the benchmark Sensex ended down 0.21 percent at 38,564.88.

Trading volumes stood at 272.5 million on the Nifty, compared with the 30-day average volume of 341.4 million, as market participants remained cautious amid ongoing general election and corporate earnings season.

HDFC Bank closed 1 percent lower, while Maruti Suzuki ended 3.7 percent lower.