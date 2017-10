A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

REUTERS - Indian shares ended lower on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian peers, with index heavyweights ITC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd dragging down the indexes.

The Sensex fell 0.93 percent to 31,626.63, while the Nifty ended 0.92 percent lower at 9,872.60.

Both the indexes dropped more than a percent during the session and are down for the fifth straight day.