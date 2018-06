(Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday as concerns about a global trade war turned investors cautious, with metals and information technology stocks coming under selling pressure.

A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/File Photo

The broader Nifty ended down 0.17 percent at 10,799.85, while the benchmark Sensex closed 0.21 percent lower at 35,548.26.

The Nifty Metal index lost for a seventh straight session, while the Nifty IT index closed nearly 0.7 percent lower.