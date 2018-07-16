FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 16, 2018 / 7:35 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Sensex, Nifty end lower; Reliance, ICICI Bank top drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday, as a dip in oil prices hurt energy stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd, while ICICI Bank Ltd fell on reports that the bank has hired a law firm to look into allegations of irregularities in some loan accounts.

A bird flies past the logo of National Stock Exchange (NSE) installed on the facade of its building in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The Nifty closed 0.74 percent lower at 10,936.85, while the Sensex was down 0.6 percent at 36,323.77.

Reliance Industries closed 2.2 percent lower, while ICICI Bank fell 3.2 percent.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.