Sensex, Nifty end nearly 2 percent lower; IT, financials drag

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended around 2 percent lower on Friday, dragged by financials and IT heavyweights such as Infosys Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd, with the sentiment dampened by weak global cues.

Domestic shares tracked broader Asian markets as the possibility of a U.S. government shutdown and further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve next year made investors jittery.

The benchmark Sensex closed down 1.89 percent at 35,742.07 and fell 0.6 percent this week.

The broader Nifty ended 1.81 percent lower at 10,754, shedding 0.48 percent in the week.

Shares of software services exporters Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd closed 3.13 percent and 2.98 percent lower, respectively while ICICI Bank ended 2.2 percent lower.