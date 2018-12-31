Sensex, Nifty end nearly flat; post third consecutive annual gain

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended nearly flat on the last trading day of 2018 amid positive global cues and a stronger rupee, but posted their third consecutive annual gain.

The Sensex closed down 0.02 percent at 36,068.33, but rose 5.9 percent for the year. The index shed 0.4 percent in December.

The Nifty ended 0.02 percent higher at 10,862.55. It rose 3.2 percent for the year, but fell 0.13 percent for the month.

Indian markets outperformed most Asian indices which ended the year in the red, according to Refinitiv data.