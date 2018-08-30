Sensex, Nifty end slightly lower; derivatives expiry weighs

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, as gains in consumer and healthcare were offset by losses in financial stocks, in volatile trade due to expiry of derivatives contracts at the end of the session.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.08 percent at 38,690.10, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.13 percent lower at 11,676.8.

Bajaj Finance ltd ended 1.9 percent lower, while Indusind Bank Ltd closed 1.6 percent weaker.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was the top gainer on the nifty index, ended 3 percent firmer, while Tata Steel Ltd closed up 2.4 percent.