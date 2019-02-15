Sensex, Nifty extend declines, post two percent weekly fall

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares recovered some of their early losses in late trade on Friday, but subdued global indicators and muted domestic earnings led to the markets ending in the red again.

The trading sentiment also took a blow after a suicide bomber killed 44 Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir on Thursday, raising tensions with arch foe Pakistan.

The benchmark BSE Sensex marked its seventh consecutive fall, closing down 0.19 percent at 35,808.95, its longest run of losses in over a year. The broader Nifty ended 0.20 percent lower at 10,724.4, losing 3.1 percent in six straight sessions of declines.

For the week, both the indexes tumbled 2 percent.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, which fell nearly 30 percent in morning trade, pulled back some losses to end 3.9 percent lower while Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd closed down 1.36 percent, contributing to nearly half of the NSE index’s declines.