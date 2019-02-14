Sensex, Nifty extend losses as energy, IT stocks weigh

A man walks past a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by profit-taking in IT stocks, while energy stocks declined after the benchmark Brent crude oil prices climbed to three-month highs.

State-run Indian Oil Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd were the top percentage losers on the index, falling over 4 percent each. International Brent crude oil futures touched $64.81 a barrel.

The benchmark Sensex marked its worst run in over five months, closing down 0.44 percent at 35,876.22.

The broader Nifty ended 0.44 percent lower at 10,746.05, having shed 2.9 percent in five sessions.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd closed 1.35 percent lower, after gaining nearly 10 percent since reporting its quarterly results mid-January.

NSE’s IT index, which includes Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd, shed 1.12 percent, having gained 12.1 percent since Infosys reported its quarterly results on Jan. 11.