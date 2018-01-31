FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 6:32 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of budget, but see best month since October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, as investors stayed cautious a day before the government unveils its annual budget, but indexes still posted their best month since October amid signs of recovering earnings.

The broader NSE index fell 0.20 percent to 11,027.70, but gained 4.72 percent for the month, posting its second consecutive monthly gain.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.19 percent at 35,965.02 but ended the month 5.6 percent higher.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
