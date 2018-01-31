Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of budget, but see best month since October

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, as investors stayed cautious a day before the government unveils its annual budget, but indexes still posted their best month since October amid signs of recovering earnings.

The broader NSE index fell 0.20 percent to 11,027.70, but gained 4.72 percent for the month, posting its second consecutive monthly gain.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.19 percent at 35,965.02 but ended the month 5.6 percent higher.