Sensex, Nifty fall as coronavirus cases increase

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Monday morning as the number of coronavirus infections in Asia’s third-largest economy showed no signs of slowing in spite of a nationwide lockdown.
The Nifty fell 2.76% to 8,421.05 by 0345 GMT and the Sensex was 2.86% lower at 28,962.47.
Positive coronavirus cases rose above 1,000 in India as of Sunday evening, government data showed, while the total number of deaths touched 27.
