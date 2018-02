(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday, with sentiment hurt as state-run lenders extended losses over worries about a $1.77 billion fraud disclosed by Punjab National Bank last week that has a bearing on some other banks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.69 percent at 33,774.66.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.71 percent lower at 10,378.40.

Punjab National Bank fell for the fourth straight day and closed 8.3 percent lower.