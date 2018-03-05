Sensex, Nifty fall for fourth straight session; metals weigh

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, dragged down by metal stocks such as NMDC Ltd, on fears of a global trade war after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals during the presentation of the federal budget at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.88 percent at 33,746.78 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.95 percent lower at 10,358.85. The Nifty closed at its lowest since Dec. 15, 2017.

The Nifty Metal index closed 3.28 percent lower with NMDC and National Aluminium Co Ltd ending 6 percent and 5.1 percent lower respectively.