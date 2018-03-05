Sensex, Nifty fall for fourth straight session; metals weigh

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, dragged down by metal stocks such as NMDC Ltd, on fears of a global trade war after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.88 percent at 33,746.78 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.95 percent lower at 10,358.85. The Nifty closed at its lowest since Dec. 15, 2017.
The Nifty Metal index closed 3.28 percent lower with NMDC and National Aluminium Co Ltd ending 6 percent and 5.1 percent lower respectively.
Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan