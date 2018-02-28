FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Money News
February 28, 2018 / 6:33 AM / a day ago

Sensex, Nifty fall for second session, financials drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Sensex and Nifty fell for a second straight session on Wednesday with financials leading the decline, as fears of faster interest rate hikes in the United States hurt investor risk appetite.

The Nifty closed below 10,500 for the seventh time in nine sessions, ending 0.58 percent lower at 10,492.85.

The Sensex closed down 0.47 percent at 34,184.04.

Investors now await October-December gross domestic product data due later in the day for clues about the domestic economy.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.