FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 9, 2018 / 6:37 AM / Updated a day ago

Sensex, Nifty fall for seventh session in eight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares erased early gains and closed slightly lower on Friday, dragged down by steel companies such as Tata Steel Ltd as investors kept to the sidelines due to a lack of clarity on the U.S. tariff on steel and aluminium imports.

A bird flies past the logo of National Stock Exchange (NSE) installed on the facade of its building in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 0.13 percent to 33,307.14 and the broader NSE Nifty slipped 0.15 percent to 10,226.85, marking their seventh session of falls in eight.

Both indexes shed 2.2 percent this week, in their second straight weekly fall.

State-run banks were among the biggest laggards with Union Bank of India Ltd closing 2.9 percent lower after Reuters reported that the bank has $45 million direct exposure to firms owned by jeweller Nirav Modi, and Gitanjali group of companies.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.