Sensex, Nifty fall for third day; banks weigh

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for the third successive session on Thursday, dragged by bank stocks such as ICICI Bank and State Bank of India, as subdued global cues hurt risk appetite despite better-than-expected Dec-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.

The broader Nifty closed below 10,500 for the eighth time in 10 sessions, ending 0.33 percent lower at 10,458.35. It was down 0.38 percent for the week, a fourth weekly loss in five.

The benchmark Sensex closed down 0.40 percent at 34,046.94. The index fell 0.28 percent in the week.

Share markets will be closed on Friday due to a public holiday.