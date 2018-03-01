FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Money News
March 1, 2018 / 7:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex, Nifty fall for third day; banks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for the third successive session on Thursday, dragged by bank stocks such as ICICI Bank and State Bank of India, as subdued global cues hurt risk appetite despite better-than-expected Dec-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.

The broader Nifty closed below 10,500 for the eighth time in 10 sessions, ending 0.33 percent lower at 10,458.35. It was down 0.38 percent for the week, a fourth weekly loss in five.

The benchmark Sensex closed down 0.40 percent at 34,046.94. The index fell 0.28 percent in the week.

Share markets will be closed on Friday due to a public holiday.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.