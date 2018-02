(Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Friday, posting their biggest weekly drop since August, as a global rout in equities battered Asian markets, while lingering concerns over inflation at home also weighed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 1.18 percent to 34,005.76, falling 3 percent on the week.

The broader NSE Nifty dropped 1.15 percent to 10,454.95, losing 2.8 percent for the week.