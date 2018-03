(Reuters) - Indian shares fell 1.5 percent on Friday, the sharpest in more than a month, with financial and energy stocks leading the decline.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex declined 1.51 percent to 33,176, ending 0.4 percent lower for the week.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 1.59 percent to 10,195.15, ending down 0.3 percent for the week.

Both indexes posted their third straight weekly drop.