Sensex, Nifty fall over 1% as oil surges on escalating Middle East tensions

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares slid on Monday as tensions in the Middle East lifted crude prices, stoking fears of inflationary pressures as well as a rise in the import bill for the world’s third biggest oil consumer.

A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 3 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The rupee hit its lowest level since Nov. 14 and was last weaker by 0.36% to 72.06 against the dollar as oil prices surged more than 2%.

Fears of supply disruption to oil gained ground after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions on Iraq, the second largest producer among the OPEC, after its parliament voted in favour of expelling U.S. and foreign troops.

Iraq’s move is an outcome of a growing backlash against the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad on Friday.

Trump also threatened to retaliate against Iran after the country vowed to avenge the killing of its top commander.

By 0405 GMT, the Nifty, which tracks blue-chip equities, was down 1.17%% at 12,083.25, while the Sensex plunged 1.13% to 40,993.48.

The Nifty fell as much as 1.3%, recording its sharpest one-day fall in three months.

Markets worldwide came under pressure from a major escalation in tensions in the Middle, said Ashish Nanda, executive vice president at Kotak Securities in Mumbai. “Equity markets never like uncertainties and it would result in weakness in the short term.”

Shares in oil marketing and refining firms fell on fears of falling margins due to the surge in crude prices. Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd fell 1%-4.7%.

Other Asian equities too fell, while the price of gold hit a near seven-year high as investors flocked to safe havens.

Shares in Indian IT services companies, which benefit from a weaker rupee as they earn a bulk of their revenue from overseas, climbed higher for a second straight session. Tata Consultancy Services was up 0.5%.