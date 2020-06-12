Sensex, Nifty fall over 2% as virus cases surge, Wall Street plunge weighs

FILE PHOTO: A man reacts as he looks at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 2% on Friday as coronavirus cases in the country surpassed the UK, adding fuel to a global sell-off of stocks and other riskier assets driven by worries a second wave of coronavirus infections is on the way.

While India has followed moves in many economies to ease its previously stringent lockdowns, the number of daily cases has neared 10,000 a day this week, driving the total number to 297,535 on Friday. It is now the fourth most infected country.

The three major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 5%, posting their worst day since mid-March, when markets were sent into freefall by the abrupt economic lockdowns put in place to contain the pandemic.

Other Asian peers too dropped, tracking the Wall Street’s decline.

In Mumbai, Nifty fell 2.4% to 9,666 by 0346 GMT, while the Sensex was down 2.2% at 32,786.69.

Indian investors now await retail inflation data for May due later in the day.