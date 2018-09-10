FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
September 10, 2018 / 7:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex, Nifty fall over one percent to near four-week closing low

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell over 1 percent on Monday to their lowest close in nearly four weeks, as fears of an escalating U.S.-China trade war and a sinking rupee dampened investor sentiment.

A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The broader Nifty closed 1.3 percent lower at 11,438.10, while the BSE Sensex ended down 1.2 percent at 37,922.17. Both indexes marked their worst closing levels since Aug. 16.

The rupee touched a life-low of 72.6750 to the dollar, forcing the government to consider measures to soften the fall. It has declined nearly 15 percent against the dollar this year.

Financials and energy stocks were the biggest losers with Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd down 1.9 percent, while Reliance Industries finished 1.8 percent lower.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
