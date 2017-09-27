Sensex, Nifty falls more than 1 percent; rupee slumps

A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

REUTERS - Sensex fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday, marking a seventh straight session of losses, as firefighting between the Indian army and insurgents across the India-Myanmar border further dented already weak sentiment.

The fall marked the longest losing streak since the seven-day losing streak in mid-December, while the rupee sank to a more than six-month low on foreign fund outflows.

The Sensex ended 1.39 percent lower at 31,159.81, while the Nifty fell 1.38 percent to 9,735.75. The indexes earlier hit their lowest levels in over six weeks.

NSE’s volatility index, the domestic equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, rose as much as 9.6 percent.