FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex, Nifty falls more than 1 percent; rupee slumps
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
September 27, 2017 / 7:37 AM / in 21 days

Sensex, Nifty falls more than 1 percent; rupee slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

REUTERS - Sensex fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday, marking a seventh straight session of losses, as firefighting between the Indian army and insurgents across the India-Myanmar border further dented already weak sentiment.

The fall marked the longest losing streak since the seven-day losing streak in mid-December, while the rupee sank to a more than six-month low on foreign fund outflows.

The Sensex ended 1.39 percent lower at 31,159.81, while the Nifty fell 1.38 percent to 9,735.75. The indexes earlier hit their lowest levels in over six weeks.

NSE’s volatility index, the domestic equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, rose as much as 9.6 percent.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.