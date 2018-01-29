Sensex, Nifty gain after government sees higher GDP growth, but bonds hit

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares touched record highs on Monday after a government report predicted growth would accelerate in the coming fiscal year, but bonds fell after it also recommended slowing down the move toward lower fiscal deficits.

The economic survey released earlier in the day projected economic growth would be 7.0-7.5 percent in the year starting in April, up from a projected 6.75 percent for the current fiscal year.

But the survey also noted “a pause in general government fiscal consolidation relative to 2016-17 cannot be ruled out,” sending benchmark 10-year bond yields up 4 basis points to 7.52 percent from its previous close.

The recently introduced 7.17 percent 10-year bond was up 3 bps at 7.34 percent.

The survey, an annual report the health of the economy, comes ahead of the release on Thursday of the federal budget for the year to begin on April 1.

Still most analysts said they expected any widening in the fiscal deficit target for 2018/19, currently set at 3.0 percent of gross domestic product, would likely be modest.

Suvodeep Rakshit, a senior economist with Kotak Institutional Equities, said the deficit for 2018/19 would likely be “somewhere around 3.2 percent”.

“The government will remain on the fiscal consolidation path,” he said.

The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.78 percent at 0830 GMT, after rising as much as 0.9 percent to a record high of 11,156.60.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 0.97 percent, after climbing as much as 1.09 percent to an all-time high of 36,379.91.

The rupee was largely range-bound, trading at 63.5625 compared to its 63.5475 close on Thursday.

Indian markets were shut on Friday for Republic Day.

Among gainers in shares, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose as much as 4.7 percent. The country’s top-selling car maker reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday and also approved revision in method of calculating royalty payments for new models.