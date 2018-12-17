Sensex, Nifty gain for fifth session; financials lead

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday, led by gains in financial companies, as strong momentum continued from last week following state election results and the appointment of Shaktikanta Das as the central bank governor.

The benchmark Sensex closed up 0.85 percent at 36,270.07, its highest close since Dec. 4, while the broader Nifty ended 0.77 percent higher at 10,888.35, having earlier crossed the 10,900 level for the first time in a fortnight.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd was the biggest contributer to the Nifty’s gains, with shares closing 2.95 percent higher.