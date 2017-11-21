Sensex, Nifty gain on Reliance, pharma boost

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd and pharmaceutical stocks.

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.27 percent higher at 10,326.9 while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.36 percent at 33,478.35.

The Nifty Pharma index ended 2.2 percent higher while Reliance extended gains into a fourth day to end up 1.3 percent after Goldman Sachs raised its target price on the stock.