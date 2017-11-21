FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex, Nifty gain on Reliance, pharma boost
Sections
Featured
Tencent on global path as it surpasses Facebook in valuation
Technology
Tencent on global path as it surpasses Facebook in valuation
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 21, 2017 / 7:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex, Nifty gain on Reliance, pharma boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd and pharmaceutical stocks.

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.27 percent higher at 10,326.9 while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.36 percent at 33,478.35.

The Nifty Pharma index ended 2.2 percent higher while Reliance extended gains into a fourth day to end up 1.3 percent after Goldman Sachs raised its target price on the stock.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.