Sensex, Nifty give up most gains; banks drag

A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares erased most of their earlier gains to end little changed on Tuesday, with gains in IT and energy stocks slightly outweighing losses in banking counters.

The benchmark Sensex closed up 0.12 percent at 34,991.91, while the broader Nifty rose 0.06 percent at 10,530.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s stock, up 1.3 percent, was the top boost, while shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 2.2 percent.

Shares of country’s largest lender State Bank of India ended 2.9 percent lower, while those of private-sector lender Axis Bank Ltd closed down 2.7 percent.

Miner Vedanta Ltd, which traded ex-dividend, was the top loser, with the stock falling 6.8 percent.