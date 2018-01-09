FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex, Nifty hit record closing high for third straight session
Sections
Featured
Nifty hits record high in midday trade
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty hits record high in midday trade
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
China
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
January 9, 2018 / 6:57 AM / 2 days ago

Sensex, Nifty hit record closing high for third straight session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher to a record close for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, helped by gains in energy shares such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Coal India Ltd.

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Investor sentiment got a boost after India posted an 18.2 percent growth year on year in provisional net direct tax revenue collection in the first nine months of the fiscal year.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.13 percent higher at 10,637, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.26 percent at 34,443.19.

Reliance Industries ended up 1.3 percent, its sixth straight session of gains, while Coal India closed 5.8 percent higher.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.