Sensex, Nifty hit record closing highs on bank recap optimism

REUTERS - Indian shares marked record closing highs for a second consecutive session on Thursday after a finance ministry official said the government’s $32 billion plan to infuse capital into its banks is unlikely to be reflected in the country’s fiscal deficit.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Analyst have said New Delhi’s capital injection plan announced earlier this week can be kept off the government’s budget by steering funds through state-owned agencies.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.32 percent at 33,147.13.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.47 percent higher at 10,343.80.

