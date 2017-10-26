Sensex, Nifty hit record closing highs on bank recap optimism

REUTERS - Indian shares marked record closing highs for a second consecutive session on Thursday after a finance ministry official said the government’s $32 billion plan to infuse capital into its banks is unlikely to be reflected in the country’s fiscal deficit.
Analyst have said New Delhi’s capital injection plan announced earlier this week can be kept off the government’s budget by steering funds through state-owned agencies.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.32 percent at 33,147.13.
The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.47 percent higher at 10,343.80.
For midday report click
Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair