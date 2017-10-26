FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex, Nifty hit record closing highs on bank recap optimism
October 26, 2017 / 6:42 AM / a day ago

Sensex, Nifty hit record closing highs on bank recap optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Indian shares marked record closing highs for a second consecutive session on Thursday after a finance ministry official said the government’s $32 billion plan to infuse capital into its banks is unlikely to be reflected in the country’s fiscal deficit.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Analyst have said New Delhi’s capital injection plan announced earlier this week can be kept off the government’s budget by steering funds through state-owned agencies.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.32 percent at 33,147.13.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.47 percent higher at 10,343.80.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

