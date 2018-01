(Reuters) - Indian shares hit record closing highs for the third straight session on Monday, led by gains in private lenders, as better-than-expected growth in industrial output and a global equities rally lifted sentiment.

A man ties a balloon to the horns of a bull statue at the entrance of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) while celebrating the Sensex index rising to over 30,000, in Mumbai, India April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The Nifty ended up 0.56 percent at 10,741.55 while the benchmark Sensex closed 0.73 percent higher at 34,843.51.