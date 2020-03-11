Sensex, Nifty inch higher on Reliance boost, virus fears linger

(Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher in volatile trade on Wednesday, as conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd gained on the back of a bounce in oil prices, although worries over the rapid global spread of the coronavirus capped gains.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.16% at 10,467.75 by 0411 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.29% to 35,731.86.

Reliance Industries climbed 5.8% and was headed for its best session since mid-September, following a 12.3% plunge on Monday, as oil prices climbed for a second day on hopes that U.S. producers would cut output after Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered a price war.

Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

“Markets have really nothing to look forward to, with Washington’s stimulus package still awaited and virus cases on the rise,” said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this week he would take “major steps” to ease economic strains caused by the virus, but the lack of major announcements since then has left some investors unimpressed.

“While the rebound in crude prices might provide some support, markets may not sustain gains unless European markets open higher or U.S. futures reverse,” Dewan said.

U.S. stock futures were down 2.2% and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.29% in early Asian trade as the virus rapidly spread outside China, claiming more than 4,000 lives and disrupting global supply chains.

In Mumbai trading, Yes Bank Ltd jumped nearly 40% and was the top gainer in the Nifty 50. The stock was headed for its second session of sharp gains after plunging 56.1% on Friday as the central bank took over its board and initiated a rescue plan.

IT stocks, meanwhile, took a beating, with the Nifty IT index dropping 3.4% to an over one-year low. Infosys Ltd slid 5% to its lowest since Oct. 31.