Sensex, Nifty largely unchanged, financials keep index afloat

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed largely unchanged on Wednesday as weak global data hurt sentiment, while investors awaited positive cues from the budget due later this week.

The Indian government is set to turn on the fiscal taps in the budget and revise its borrowing target slightly higher for this year and next, prompted by a slowing economy and weak jobs growth, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.05% higher at 11,916.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex settled 0.06% firmer at 39,839.25.

Financials stock helped the indices finish in the black, with Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd closing 7.6% higher while Indusind Bank Ltd ending the day 3.8% higher.