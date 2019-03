Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended nearly flat on Thursday, with financials among the top gainers, as investors took a pause after three sessions of gains.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.01 percent at 37,754.89.

The broader NSE Nifty also ended 0.01 percent higher at 11,343.25.

Financial stocks such as Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd were among the top percentage gainers.