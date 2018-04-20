Sensex, Nifty mark fourth weekly gain

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on Friday, as gains in technology stocks offset losses in other sectors, while minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy panel meeting stoked expectations of an interest rate hike.

A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The broader Nifty ended little changed at 10,564.05, gaining 0.8 percent for the week.

The benchmark Sensex closed about 12 points lower at 34,415.58, gaining 0.6 percent for the week.

Both indexes marked a fourth consecutive weekly gain.

The NSE IT index gained about 5 percent, with the country’s top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd marking its record closing high.

A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo