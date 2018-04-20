FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 20, 2018 / 7:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex, Nifty mark fourth weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on Friday, as gains in technology stocks offset losses in other sectors, while minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy panel meeting stoked expectations of an interest rate hike.

A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The broader Nifty ended little changed at 10,564.05, gaining 0.8 percent for the week.

The benchmark Sensex closed about 12 points lower at 34,415.58, gaining 0.6 percent for the week.

Both indexes marked a fourth consecutive weekly gain.

The NSE IT index gained about 5 percent, with the country’s top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd marking its record closing high.

A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.