Sensex, Nifty mark fresh closing high for 2019

Indian stock brokers keep watch on the key Sensex share index graph in a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for the third session on Wednesday, but gains were capped as investors paused after the recent rally, while global sentiment was hit by mounting concern over world growth and trade.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.58 percent at 37,752.17. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.36 percent higher at 11,341.70.

Both indexes ended at the highest level since mid-September 2018.

Shares of airlines that operate Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft fell after the government grounded these aircraft following the deadly crash in Ethiopia. Jet Airways Ltd dropped 1.7 percent and SpiceJet Ltd dropped 2.1 percent, while IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rose 2.5 percent.