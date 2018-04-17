FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 17, 2018 / 6:56 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Sensex, Nifty mark longest winning run in over 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a ninth straight session on Tuesday, marking their longest winning streak in over three years, as consumer stocks gained on forecasts of average monsoon this year.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

After two years of normal monsoons, the India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted yet another year of normal rains, raising the possibility of higher farm and economic growth in Asia’s third-biggest economy.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.19 percent higher at 10,548.70, marking its longest winning streak since late January 2015.

The benchmark BSE Sensex posted its longest winning run since early September 2014, after closing 0.26 percent higher at 34,395.06.

The Nifty FMCG index ended nearly a percent higher, with Kit Kat chocolate maker Nestle India Ltd and diversified consumer goods manufacturer Hindustan Unilever Ltd hitting their record highs during the session.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.