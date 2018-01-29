Sensex, Nifty mark record close on positive growth outlook

(Reuters) - Indian shares hit record closing highs on Monday, as the government’s annual economic survey predicted growth would expand in the year starting in April, making India once again the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

The economic survey released earlier in the day projected economic growth at 7.0-7.5 percent in the year starting in April, up from a projected 6.75 percent for the current fiscal year.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.65 percent higher at 36,283.25, after earlier climbing as much as 1.09 percent to an all-time high of 36,443.98.

The broader NSE Nifty end 0.55 percent higher at 11,130.40, after rising as much as 0.92 percent to a record high of 11,171.55.