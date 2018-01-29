FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 11:09 AM / a day ago

Sensex, Nifty mark record close on positive growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares hit record closing highs on Monday, as the government’s annual economic survey predicted growth would expand in the year starting in April, making India once again the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

The economic survey released earlier in the day projected economic growth at 7.0-7.5 percent in the year starting in April, up from a projected 6.75 percent for the current fiscal year.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.65 percent higher at 36,283.25, after earlier climbing as much as 1.09 percent to an all-time high of 36,443.98.

The broader NSE Nifty end 0.55 percent higher at 11,130.40, after rising as much as 0.92 percent to a record high of 11,171.55.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

