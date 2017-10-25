Sensex, Nifty mark record close; SBI drives gains

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended at record closing highs on Wednesday as banks soared after the central cabinet unveiled a $32.4 billion recapitalisation plan, while construction firms surged after the government approved an ambitious plan to build roads nationwide.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.86 percent higher at 10,295.35, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 1.33 percent at 33,042.50 - having breached the 33,000 level for the first time earlier in the session.

State Bank of India soared nearly 28 percent, while Punjab National Bank, the country’s second-biggest state-run lender closed up 46 percent. Both state-run lenders ended at their highest close since January 2015.

Larsen & Toubro was the third-largest gainer in the index, rising 5.4 percent.