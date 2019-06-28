Sensex, Nifty post first monthly fall in four

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended in the red on Friday, pulled lower by financials like Yes Bank Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, ahead of a key trade meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.48% at 39,394.64 but recorded a 0.5% weekly gain, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.45% lower at 11,788.85, but gained 0.55% in the week. Both the indexes closed higher for the first time in four weeks.

For the month, the NSE Nifty shed 1.12%, while the BSE Sensex settled 0.8% lower. Both the indexes posted their first fall in four months.

Yes Bank Ltd closed 3.25% lower and Indiabulls ended down 3.15%.