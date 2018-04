(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Monday as financial stocks rose with global sentiment turning positive amid easing trade war fears.

People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The benchmark Sensex closed up 0.48 percent at 33,788.54, while the broader Nifty ended 0.46 percent higher at 10,379.35.

Both indexes marked their highest closing levels since March 14.