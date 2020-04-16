Sensex, Nifty rebound as financials jump

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped two sessions of losses on Thursday on the back of gains in financial stocks, as sentiment improved after daily coronavirus death tolls in some European countries fell.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

The Nifty closed 0.76% higher at 8,992.8, while the Sensex rose 0.73% to 30,602.61. Both the indexes had fallen as much as 1.2% earlier in the session.

Leading world stocks higher, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose over 1% in early trade, spurred by a drop in the virus death tolls in both Spain and Italy.

The Nifty 50 has rebounded around 20% from multi-year lows hit in March.

But Goldman Sachs warned it does not see a “sustainable recovery rally” in the Nifty.

“We lower India to marketweight within Asia on delayed recovery and extended valuations with a Nifty target of 9,600 by June 2021,” Goldman said.

Already reeling from a slowdown in economic growth, India earlier this week extended a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected 12,380 in the country, including 414 deaths.

On Thursday, ICICI Bank Ltd rose 4.4% and was the biggest boost to the indexes, while larger rival HDFC Bank Ltd rose 1.9%.

But IT shares took a beating after Wipro Ltd flagged a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Infosys Ltd closing 2.4% lower.

Wipro, however, reversed early losses to close up 0.7%.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd closed down 1.1% ahead of its quarterly results.