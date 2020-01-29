Sensex, Nifty rebound as focus turns to budget; metal stocks shine

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday after a sharp two-day selloff as investors snapped up beaten-down metals stocks, with the focus turning to the keenly-awaited budget announcement.

Most financial markets, including India, have been hit by worries about the economic impact from the spread of a new coronavirus in China.

The death toll from the virus jumped to 132 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new cases, heaping pressure on Beijing to control the disease as the United States weighed whether to suspend flights to China.

India's NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI shed 0.8% last week amid poorly-received financial results from index heavyweights, and a further 1.6% in the past two sessions, bringing it near the closely-watched level of 12,000.

On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 rose 0.78% to 12,149.75 by 0418 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.79% to 41,290.42.

“From a short-term perspective, there is a pullback in the market after the correction in the past few days,” said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O’Neil & Co in Mumbai.

“It’s entirely going to be budget-focused in the coming days,” he said, referring to the federal budget which is due to be presented on Saturday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is expected to raise spending on infrastructure and cut some personal tax in its 2020/21 budget to spur consumer demand and investment, government sources and economists have said.

India is facing its worst economic slowdown in a decade. Growth slipped to 4.5% in the July-September quarter, worsening the job prospects for millions of youth entering the workforce each year.

Just four of the Nifty’s 50 constituents were in the red, with drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Labs (REDY.NS) leading the decliners with a 1.4% drop.

Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 with a 3.4% rise.

JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) and Tata Steel (TISC.NS) were the next biggest gainers, advancing roughly 2% each, while mining group Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS) was up 1.5%.

Metals stocks have fallen sharply in the last few sessions amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak impacting economic activity in China, which is the world’s top metals consumer.