Sensex, Nifty rebound from two-day losing streak; banks recover

(Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a two-day losing streak on Monday as a recovery in financial stocks such as Yes Bank Ltd offset declines in IT stocks such as Wipro Ltd.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Yes Bank led the gains on the NSE index, ending 6.4 percent higher, after falling in the last five sessions. State Bank of India rose 5.3 percent, following three sessions of losses.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 1.33 percent at 10,130.65, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 1.44 percent higher at 33,066.41.