Sensex, Nifty record best day in four months; metals jump

A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, recording their best day since last September, led by gains in metal stocks and tracking a China-led recovery in broader Asian markets.

Markets had taken comfort after China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight the coronavirus outbreak, as the death toll in China jumped to more than 420.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index ended 2.32% firmer at 11,979.65, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index closed 2.3% higher at 40,789.38.

Earlier in the session, both indexes touched their highest levels since Sept. 23, 2019.

Metal stocks led the gains as their main Nifty sub-index ended 3.32% firmer, while the Nifty financials index closed 2.87% higher.

Titan Co Ltd advanced the most among blue-chip stocks to 7.3% after the company posted a surge in its December-quarter profit.

Zee Entertainment was the top laggard in the index, closing 5.3% weaker.