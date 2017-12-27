Sensex, Nifty retreat from record highs

REUTERS - The Sensex and the Nifty fell on Wednesday, retreating from record highs hit earlier in the session, after business news channel ET Now said the government could borrow more than what it has currently budgeted for the remainder of the fiscal year ending March.

The Sensex dropped 0.29 percent to close at 33,911.81 after earlier rising as much as 0.37 percent to a record high of 34,137.97.

The Nifty ended 0.39 percent lower at 10,490.75 after earlier climbing as much as 0.20 percent to an all-time high of 10,552.40.