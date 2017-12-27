FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex, Nifty retreat from record highs
#Money News
December 27, 2017 / 6:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex, Nifty retreat from record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - The Sensex and the Nifty fell on Wednesday, retreating from record highs hit earlier in the session, after business news channel ET Now said the government could borrow more than what it has currently budgeted for the remainder of the fiscal year ending March.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The Sensex dropped 0.29 percent to close at 33,911.81 after earlier rising as much as 0.37 percent to a record high of 34,137.97.

The Nifty ended 0.39 percent lower at 10,490.75 after earlier climbing as much as 0.20 percent to an all-time high of 10,552.40.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
